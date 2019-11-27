Wednesday

27th Nov 2019

Ticker

Romania's pro-EU president wins second term

By

Romania's incumbent and pro-European president Klaus Iohannis has won the presidential elections with a convincing majority. With most of the votes counted, Iohannis got 63.2 percent, while his opponent PSD leader Viorica Dancila only got 36.8 percent. Iohannis promised to fight corruption. Former PSD leader Liviu Dragnea was jailed on corruption charges in May. In October, the centre-left government fell after a no-confidence vote following street protests against corruption.

EU gears up for post-Brexit renovation

Both EU member states and the parliament want to be ready in January with an agreement on how to involve citizens in a serious attempt to rethink the future of the EU. But institutional issues would come first.

Letter

Letter to the editor on Hong Kong

The Hong Kong special administrative region government is open to frank and candid exchanges with groups from all sides. Our priority is to end the violence and restore calm.

Opinion

Macron's Balkan cordon sanitaire will backfire on EU

Paris is, by default, now steering the EU's overall policy agenda toward the Western Balkans. This seems to be the opening volley and test bed for Macron's goal of recalibrating the entire EU agenda.

Magazine

Safeguarding European solidarity

Political issues such as migration and the respect for the rule of law will make the debate on the solidarity funds more political than ever.

