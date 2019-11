By EUobserver

Pro-democracy candidates have won a landslide victory in Hong Kong's district council elections, winning control of 17 of the 18 councils. The elections came amid months of pro-democracy protests and against growing Chinese control of the city. Where Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam used to claim that her policy was supported by a "silent majority", she now said she would "listen humbly" to the voice of the people.