By EUobserver

A new European citizen's initiative (ECI) launched on Monday aims to ban synthetic pesticides by 2035, Le Soir reported. If the initiative collects 1m signatures by September 2020, the European Commission and the European Parliament will have to address the issue. The initiative calls for an 80 percent reduction in the use of pesticides in Europe in 2030, starting with the most dangerous ones, and their total elimination in 2035.