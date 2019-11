By EUobserver

According to a Eurostat study, Swedes of 15 years old will have an average working life of 41.9 years, the longest of all European Union countries. Young Italians will have to work 31.8 years, or more than 10 years less. The Netherlands closely followed Sweden, but in Iceland, not an EU country, 15-year olds face a future working life of 46 years. In Turkey that will be only 29 years.