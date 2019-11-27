By EUobserver

Italy allowed the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms to disembark 62 migrants who had been on board since Wednesday, NGO founder Oscar Camps said on Sunday. Italy initially refused entry for the 73 migrants rescued near Libya, suggesting that the boat should disembark them at Tripoli. However, coastguards ultimately evacuated 11 migrants who required medical attention earlier on Sunday. NGO Ocean Vikings also disembarked 213 migrants in Italy on Sunday.