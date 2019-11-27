Ticker
Rights groups condemn Greek migrant scheme
By EUobserver
International aid groups have criticised the Greek government for adopting legislation passed this month in contravention of fundamental human rights, The Guardian writes. Under the new plans, closed installations will replace current open-air camps, land and sea borders will be reinforced with more guards and there will be extra patrol vessels. Greece is currently facing a significant increase in the number of arrivals, recalling levels last seen in 2015.