By EUobserver

The EU Council approved on Monday the deal reached with the European Parliament last week on the 2020 EU budget. If the agreement is also confirmed by MEPs on Wednesday, the budget for 2020 will be adopted (€168.7bn). The total commitment is 1.5 percent higher compared to the 2019 budget. About 21 percent of the budget will be for climate-related actions in research and development, transport and energy infrastructure.