Ticker
EU calls on Egypt to respect media freedom
By EUobserver
An EU foreign service spokeswoman on Monday reacted to the raiding of offices of the newspaper Mada Masr by the Egyptian security forces and the jailing of several journalists. "Ongoing restrictions on civil liberties, including restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly and the erosion of media freedom, in Egypt are causes for concern," she said, adding "journalists need to be able to carry out their work without fearing harassment."