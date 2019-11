By EUobserver

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday that atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases broke a new record in 2018. Levels of other warming gases, such as methane and nitrous oxide, have also increased. "We need to translate the commitments into action and increase the level of ambition for the sake of the future welfare of mankind," WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said.