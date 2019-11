By EUobserver

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 hit Albania at 02h54 local time (3h54 CET) and left four people dead and at least 150 injured, La Stampa writes. The epicentre of the earthquake is situated at the northern coast of Albania, near Durazzo, and was felt in the Italian provinces of Puglia, Basilicata, Campania and Abruzzo.