By EUobserver

The European police agency, Europol, has dismantled several accounts used by Islamic State in a blow to the armed group's ability to spread propaganda online. The move shut down a large number of accounts and websites run by the group's news arm, Europol said, and was joined by nine service providers, including Telegram, Google, Twitter, Instagram and Dropbox. Police agencies in 11 countries said around 26,000 items were taken offline.