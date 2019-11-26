Tuesday

Europol disrupts Islamic State online propaganda

The European police agency, Europol, has dismantled several accounts used by Islamic State in a blow to the armed group's ability to spread propaganda online. The move shut down a large number of accounts and websites run by the group's news arm, Europol said, and was joined by nine service providers, including Telegram, Google, Twitter, Instagram and Dropbox. Police agencies in 11 countries said around 26,000 items were taken offline.

MEPs mark Violence Against Women day with urgent call

According to liberal MEP Anna Júlia Donáth, "violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations existing today and remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, and shame surrounding it."

