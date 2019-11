By EUobserver

A new UN environment programme report released on Tuesday says that global greenhouse-gas emissions need to fall at least by 7.6 percent each year between 2020 and 2030 to keep global temperatures as close as possible to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels - the main goal of the Paris Agreement. The report states nations should implement solutions soon, since the world is currently heading for a 3.2°C temperature rise.