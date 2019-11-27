By EUobserver

The Maltese prime minister's chief of staff, Keith Schembri, resigned Tuesday in an escalation of the police inquiry into the murder of the prominent anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. Schembri, who had been accused by Caruana Galizia of corruption, has been questioned by police. The inquiry intensified last week with the arrest of Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who allegedly had business links with Schembri.