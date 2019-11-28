Ticker
EU sends emergency support after Albania earthquake
By EUobserver
Following the large earthquake in Albania, leaving several people dead and many injured, the country requested emergency support to the European Union, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management Christos Stylianides said "search and rescue teams from Italy, Greece and Romania are already on their way," and thanked "Hungary, Germany, Croatia, France, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Turkey for their offers of assistance."