By EUobserver

Moldova's new prime minister, Ion Chicu, said his country might make a possible "pause" in its cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, the Moscow Times reports. Earlier he announced he is negotiating a $500m [€454m] loan with Russia. Chicu's minority socialist government took power after the former pro-Western government lost a no-confidence vote on 12 November. Moldova received $157m out of $182m under a three-year IMF program expiring in 2020.