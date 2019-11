By EUobserver

In a report the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction says "drug market-related violence and intimidation is a growing concern in the EU," and that illicit drugs are "the most valuable market" for criminal organisations in the EU, AP writes. The agency's chief warned that fighting drugs should be "an urgent priority." Europe's cannabis market was worth at least €11.6bn in 2017, followed by cocaine with a €9.1bn.