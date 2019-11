By EUobserver

Over 40 MEPs from different parties signed a letter addressed to president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday calling on the new commission to act as a mediator between Spain and Catalonia and to ensure that human and fundamental rights are protected in Spain. "This European internal affair should count on a solution led by Europe," it states. Former MEPs Oriol Junqueras and Raül Romeva are among the imprisoned politicians.