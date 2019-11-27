Ticker
Two-thirds of Europeans want EU to improve air quality
By EUobserver
A new Eurobarometer survey reveals that more than two-thirds of Europeans (71 percent) believe that the EU should address air-quality related problems with additional measures. The survey also states that the majority of respondents do not feel well-informed about air quality problems in their country. Air pollution causes over 400,000 premature deaths every year in the EU, according to the commissioner for environment, Karmenu Vella.