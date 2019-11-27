Wednesday

27th Nov 2019

Ticker

Two-thirds of Europeans want EU to improve air quality

By

A new Eurobarometer survey reveals that more than two-thirds of Europeans (71 percent) believe that the EU should address air-quality related problems with additional measures. The survey also states that the majority of respondents do not feel well-informed about air quality problems in their country. Air pollution causes over 400,000 premature deaths every year in the EU, according to the commissioner for environment, Karmenu Vella.

This is the (finally) approved European Commission

MEPs gave the green light to the entire new European Commission during the plenary session in Strasbourg - but with the abstention of the Greens and a rejection by the leftist group GUE/NGL.

EU warned over fast-tracking facial recognition

A new report of the European Agency for Fundamental Rights calls for "a clear legal framework" to regulate facial recognition technologies, saying that collecting facial images of individuals without their consent can harm people's dignity.

Letter

Letter to the editor regarding Congo and Belgium

I want to make use of my right of reply and take the opportunity to rectify the numerous slanders and unfounded accusations against King Leopold II and the Belgians who created and developed the Congo.

Magazine

Making EU trade deals work for citizens

The Mercosur trade deal and the US trade policy will be debated in the European Parliament's trade committee, where chairman Bernd Lange wants to make genuine progress on enforcing sustainable development measures through the EU's trade agreements.

