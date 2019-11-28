Thursday

28th Nov 2019

Ticker

US envoy to EU: Sex stories are 'witness tampering'

By

A lawyer for the US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, has said sexual harassment allegations against him were a form of "witness tampering" designed to harm his credibility in the impeachment enquiry against US president Donald Trump. Three women told their stories to US publications ProPublica and Portland Monthly shortly after he testified that Trump had tried to blackmail Ukraine into meddling in upcoming American elections.

Doubts over using EU 'peace fund' to supply arms to Africa

EU ambassadors met behind closed doors in Brussels to discuss the possibility of providing arms and ammunition to foreign armies in conflict areas like Mali. Not all were impressed by French-German support for a new EU 'peace fund'.

MEPs declare 'climate emergency' in Europe

The European Parliament approved declaring a "climate emergency", ahead of next week's UN climate conference in Madrid - and three weeks after Donald Trump confirmed the United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

Opinion

EU's 'soft strengths' are enough to face China

As the share of the EU in the global economy shrinks, the soft power of its economic instruments and the attraction of the internal market is destined to decline.

Magazine

EU fish wars ahoy

EU seas will contain "more" and "bigger" fish five years from now - if the fisheries committee does its job. But rows on post-Brexit rights could grab attention.

Feature

Promises and doubts: Africa's free-trade adventure

The EU is hoping that a continent-wide free trade agreement in Africa will help lift millions out of poverty and help solve issues of security and migration. But its message of values and equal partnership do not resonate with everyone.

News in Brief

  1. Apple maps now 'annex' Crimea from Ukraine
  2. MEPs ask member states to combat gender-based violence
  3. MEPs demand new elections in Bolivia
  4. Juncker will keep access to some Commission resources
  5. German court backs killer's 'right to be forgotten' online
  6. Germany warns asylum-seekers after lawyer arrest
  7. EU prepares to reveal firms' tax avoidance
  8. UK poll predicts landslide victory for Johnson

