Ticker
US envoy to EU: Sex stories are 'witness tampering'
By EUobserver
A lawyer for the US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, has said sexual harassment allegations against him were a form of "witness tampering" designed to harm his credibility in the impeachment enquiry against US president Donald Trump. Three women told their stories to US publications ProPublica and Portland Monthly shortly after he testified that Trump had tried to blackmail Ukraine into meddling in upcoming American elections.