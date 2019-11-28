Ticker
Germany warns asylum-seekers after lawyer arrest
By EUobserver
German lawmakers on Wednesday discussed the possible danger of Turkey possessing hundreds of classified asylum requests, following the arrest of a lawyer working with the German embassy in Ankara. Yilmaz S. was arrested by Turkish authorities in September amid accusations that his work with the embassy amounted to espionage. German authorities dismissed the charges, DW reported. Germany already granted protection to 45 people involved.