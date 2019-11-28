Ticker
Juncker will keep access to some Commission resources
By EUobserver
Outgoing EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker will have access to some of the executive's resources for five years after leaving office, a commission spokeswoman said Thursday. Juncker can have an office provided by the commission, access to non-confidential information, such as figures and latest policy developments, and press articles. Juncker will also have access to a commission driver if he is called to perform as former commission chief.