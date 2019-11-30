Ticker
EU Council president warns of US-China 'Cold War'
By EUobserver
Charles Michel, the new EU Council president, said the EU could be "collateral damage" in "a new Cold War between the US and China" in an interview with six European newspapers on Thursday. He warned post-Brexit talks on a new UK-EU trade deal could split member states "based on different economic situations in different countries". Eurozone reform, enlargement, climate change and the EU budget would be his priorities, he added.