Ticker
EU tax havens vote against tax transparency
By EUobserver
Luxembourg, Malta, Cyprus, and Ireland - some of the EU's main offshore banking and tax haven-type countries - voted Thursday against new EU rules to force multinationals such as Amazon or Apple to reveal how much profit they make and how little tax they pay in Europe, The Guardian reports. Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia, and Sweden also voted against, while the UK, another offshore centre, abstained.