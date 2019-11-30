By EUobserver

Malta's finance minister, Edward Scicluna, is to face a criminal inquiry on his role in the sale of three Maltese hospitals, a local magistrate has ruled. The affair comes after other senior government figures recently resigned over alleged links to the murder of a journalist in 2017. "A eurozone finance minister under money laundering investigations is unbearable" and Scicluna ought to "step down," Sven Giegold, a German Green MEP, said.