Sunday

1st Dec 2019

Ticker

Malta finance minister faces money-laundering probe

By

Malta's finance minister, Edward Scicluna, is to face a criminal inquiry on his role in the sale of three Maltese hospitals, a local magistrate has ruled. The affair comes after other senior government figures recently resigned over alleged links to the murder of a journalist in 2017. "A eurozone finance minister under money laundering investigations is unbearable" and Scicluna ought to "step down," Sven Giegold, a German Green MEP, said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 year's of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Stakeholder

Ending HIV/AIDS: A tale of two Europes

World AIDS Day (Sunday 1 December) is both a time to celebrate the advancements across western Europe and a time for decisive action to address disparities in HIV care in eastern Europe and central Asia.

Agenda

New commission and Malta in focus This Week

Ursula von der Leyen and her new team of commissioners will have their first meeting on Wednesday. In the meantime, Malta descends into political turmoil over the death of an investigative journalist.

Finnish EU presidency brief broadly offshores migration

A Finnish EU presidency paper on migration, designed to feed into the new European Commission, lays out a vision to prevent irregular migration, forced displacement, and boost cooperation on return and readmission.

Magazine

An 'open door' for EU citizens

Ordinary EU citizens should get a say in Brussels lawmaking and hold officials to account via the European Parliament's petitions committee in the next five years, according to its chairman, Spanish centre-right MEP Dolors Montserrat.

News in Brief

  1. Report: Malta PM Muscat set to resign
  2. Trial opens into Romania's 1989 revolution deaths
  3. Police shoot man after 'terror-related' stabbings in London
  4. Malta finance minister faces money-laundering probe
  5. EU Council president warns of US-China 'Cold War'
  6. EU tax havens vote against tax transparency
  7. Apple maps now 'annex' Crimea from Ukraine
  8. MEPs ask member states to combat gender-based violence

Latest News

  1. Ending HIV/AIDS: A tale of two Europes
  2. EU's new Green Deal slammed as 'half-baked' before launch
  3. New commission and Malta in focus This Week
  4. Malta murder crisis escalates to EU-wide proportions
  5. Finnish EU presidency brief broadly offshores migration
  6. An 'open door' for EU citizens
  7. Gaza, where silence kills more than bombs
  8. A World We Have Lost
  9. Doubts over using EU 'peace fund' to supply arms to Africa
  10. MEPs declare 'climate emergency' in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us