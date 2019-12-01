By EUobserver

A trial over the deaths of 862 people during the 1989 anti-communist revolution in Romania started on Friday at the High Court of Justice in Bucharest, the daily BalkanInsight reported. The former Romanian president Ion Iliescu, former deputy prime minister Gelu Voican Voiculescu and former air force head Iosif Rus are accused of crimes against humanity, since they allegedly used security agencies to cause a generalised mood of terror.