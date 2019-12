By EUobserver

Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat has voiced his intention to resign after the political and legal crisis stemming from the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Times of Malta reported on Friday. The paper reported that Muscat visited president George Vella on Friday morning when he seems to have given notice of his intention to quit. This week, two ministers and Muscat's chief of staff also resigned.