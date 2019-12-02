Ticker
Report: UK to consider new security regime for EU visitors
By EUobserver
Britain's ruling Conservative party is to propose Monday that EU visitors should, after Brexit, obtain a new security permit before being allowed into the UK, British newspaper The Times reports. The Tory pre-election pledge resembles a US travel permit system called Esta and an EU one called Etias. The Conservatives are polling over 10 points higher than their nearest rivals, the Labour party, ahead of a snap election 12 December.