Britain's ruling Conservative party is to propose Monday that EU visitors should, after Brexit, obtain a new security permit before being allowed into the UK, British newspaper The Times reports. The Tory pre-election pledge resembles a US travel permit system called Esta and an EU one called Etias. The Conservatives are polling over 10 points higher than their nearest rivals, the Labour party, ahead of a snap election 12 December.

Three EU chiefs present 'green revolution' at Madrid COP25

The presidents of the European Commission, Parliament and Council on Monday all attended the UN climate conference (COP25) in Madrid to ensure that Europe speaks with 'one voice' about the challenges of climate change.

COP25 talks open in Madrid, with focus on carbon market

About 200 heads of government and state and more than 25,000 delegates from all over the world, will gather at the UN climate conference (COP25) on Monday to negotiate on a carbon market system and establish a common time frame.

Opinion

Nato and EU: cooperate, not compete, on space security

Ahead of its summit in London this week, Nato foreign ministers confirmed the intention to make space an "operational domain" – alongside air, land, sea, and cyber. The move will bring space within the scope of the alliance's collective-defence commitment.

Magazine

AI's ethical dilemma for EU

Last year, the European Commission presented a strategy paper on how the EU should take the lead shaping the ethics of Artificial Intelligence. It is a challenge the JURI committee has tasked itself to complete over the next five years.

Stakeholder

Ending HIV/AIDS: A tale of two Europes

World AIDS Day (Sunday 1 December) is both a time to celebrate the advancements across western Europe and a time for decisive action to address disparities in HIV care in eastern Europe and central Asia.

