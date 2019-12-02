By EUobserver

On Saturday Belgium's royal "informator" Paul Magnette (PS) organised a secret meeting with the leaders of six parties: the francophone socialists (PS), the Flemish socialists (sp.a), the francophone liberals (MR), the Flemish liberals (Open Vld), the francophone greens (ECOLO) and the Flemish greens (GROEN). Together these parties would have a majority of one seat in the Chamber of Representatives. The Flemish nationalists (NVA) and Christian Democrats (CD&V) were not invited.