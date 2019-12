By EUobserver

On Friday (6 December) Ursula von der Leyen will go to Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, for her first official trip outside the European Union. "I will go to Addis Ababa on Friday to meet African Union representative Moussa Faki, Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed and Ethiopian president Sahle-Work Zewde, the only woman at the head of an African country," she said.