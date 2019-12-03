Ticker
New EU leaders take office on 10th anniversary of Lisbon
By EUobserver
The new leaders of the European Union took office on 1 December: Ursula von der Leyen as head of the European Commission and Charles Michel as president of the European Council. Together with Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank and European Parliament president David Sassoli, they celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Lisbon Treaty. France, Germany and several other members have called for a reform of the EU.