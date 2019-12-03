By EUobserver

The socialist coalition partner (SPD) of German chancellor Angela Merkel has asked for a renegotiation of the coalition agreement. The newly-elected co-leader of the Social Democrats (SPD), Norbert Walter-Borjans, said "if the coalition partner then takes an obstructive approach for these new tasks then you have to make a decision that it cannot continue." Defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) dismissed any renegotiation, and said the CDU stands by the coalition.