By EUobserver

Hungary is ready to start talks with Russia's Gazprom about a new long-term gas supply deal, Hungary's foreign ministry said Monday. Foreign minister Peter Szijjarto met Gazprom's chairman in Budapest earlier the same day. Hungary imports most of its gas from Russia under a supply agreement due to expire by 2020. The US has been trying to convince allies, such as Hungary, in the region to diversify their gas supplies.