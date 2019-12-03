By EUobserver

French magistrates have charged ex-defence minister Sylvie Goulard over a fake jobs scandal. The affair largely caused her to be rejected by the European Parliament as an EU commissioner, after being handpicked by president Emmanuel Macron. Goulard was indicted for embezzlement of public funds in employing parliament assistants after a hearing on Friday, AFP reported. Several figures from Goulard's small MoDem party have already been indicted or are being investigated.