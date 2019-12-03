By EUobserver

Protesters in Malta on Monday evening blocked lawmakers from leaving parliament in frustration over the 2017 murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Around 4,000 demonstrators blocked prime minister Joseph Muscat amid shouts of "Prison!" and "Assassins!" and calls for his immediate resignation for his possible role in attempting to whitewashing the murder. Muscat, who promised to leave in January, was eventually able to exit via a secondary exit.