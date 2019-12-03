By EUobserver

Russia shunned an extradition request after the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and let a suspect leave the country, Dutch prosecutors said on Monday. The Netherlands demanded Russia deliver Volodymyr Tsemakh, believed to be a commander of pro-Russian separatists and an air defence specialist, who shot down the commercial plane. Dutch prosecutors argued that Tsemakh is a Ukrainian citizen, therefore there was no legal obstacle to the extradition.