Tuesday

3rd Dec 2019

Ticker

Russia allowed MH17 suspect to flee, Dutch prosecutor says

By

Russia shunned an extradition request after the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and let a suspect leave the country, Dutch prosecutors said on Monday. The Netherlands demanded Russia deliver Volodymyr Tsemakh, believed to be a commander of pro-Russian separatists and an air defence specialist, who shot down the commercial plane. Dutch prosecutors argued that Tsemakh is a Ukrainian citizen, therefore there was no legal obstacle to the extradition.

Magazine

EU buys guns

Gearing up for EU spending on arms procurement will be a top priority for the subcommittee on security and defence, according to its French chairwoman - but ethical questions remain.

Opinion

Nato at 70: not 'brain dead', but needs shot in arm

There is a significant risk that Nato will be weaker and more divided after the London meeting than it was before. What was supposed to be a low-key celebration of the 70th anniversary takes place against multiple crises.

Investigation

Pesticide producers push back to halt EU ban

A majority of EU member states are believed to be in favour of not renewing approval for the pesticides chlorpyrifos and chlorpyrifos-methyl, when they meet in Brussels later this week.

Three EU chiefs present 'green revolution' at Madrid COP25

The presidents of the European Commission, Parliament and Council on Monday all attended the UN climate conference (COP25) in Madrid to ensure that Europe speaks with 'one voice' about the challenges of climate change.

COP25 talks open in Madrid, with focus on carbon market

About 200 heads of government and state and more than 25,000 delegates from all over the world, will gather at the UN climate conference (COP25) on Monday to negotiate on a carbon market system and establish a common time frame.

News in Brief

  1. Head of EU Malta delegation says PM should step aside
  2. EU united over US tariff threat on France, Commission says
  3. Finnish prime minister resigns
  4. Greek PM criticises Macron over enlargement and Nato
  5. EU probe targets Google and Facebook data collection
  7. Protestors in Malta block parliament
  8. EU loses bid to overturn WTO Airbus ruling

