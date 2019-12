By EUobserver

Greece's prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the EU to re-open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania in an interview with the Financial Times. Referring to the veto of French president Emmanuel Macron, he said "I hope that this mistake is going to be corrected". He also criticised Macron over his quote that Nato is "brain dead", calling Nato "a pillar of peace in the post-World War Two world".