By EUobserver

The head of a European Parliament's delegation sent to Malta to review the rule of law on the island, Sophie In't Veld, said on Tuesday that Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat should step aside, Reuters writes. Following a scandal over the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the parliament planned a two-day EU parliamentary mission to Malta. Muscat said he will step down as prime minister next month.