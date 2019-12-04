Wednesday

4th Dec 2019

Belarus invites Serbia to join Russian economic bloc

By

In a joint press conference with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko called on Serbia to establish closer ties to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), a Russian-led economic bloc, AP reports. Lukashenko said that it will take at least 10 to 15 years before Serbia might join the EU and that Serbia "will not regret" joining the EEU - which comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

EU agency: 'Europe will not meet 2030 climate goals'

The European Environmental Agency's latest report predicts that Europe will not achieve its 2030 climate and energy targets "without urgent action during the next 10 years". As a result, the social systems of production and consumption must be transformed.

A bigger Erasmus budget to favour inclusion

One of the top priorities of the European parliament's committee on culture and education (CULT), chaired by centre-right German MEP Sabine Verheyen, is to triple the Erasmus+ budget to make it more inclusive and accessible.

Keep an eye on the Swiss!

So many things are happening in Europe that many of us will have missed the small political earthquake that took place in Switzerland recently.

EU buys guns

Gearing up for EU spending on arms procurement will be a top priority for the subcommittee on security and defence, according to its French chairwoman - but ethical questions remain.

Nato at 70: not 'brain dead', but needs shot in arm

There is a significant risk that Nato will be weaker and more divided after the London meeting than it was before. What was supposed to be a low-key celebration of the 70th anniversary takes place against multiple crises.

