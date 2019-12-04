By EUobserver

Iceland's prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said she will focus on green and family-friendly measures and less on economic growth, the BBC reports. She is joining earlier initiatives from Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern to promote a "well-being" agenda. Following economists like Joseph Stiglitz, she said that environmental disasters are happening because of the world's one-sided focus on GDP growth instead of "inclusive growth".