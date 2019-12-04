Wednesday

4th Dec 2019

Ticker

French MPs say Israel criticism can be antisemitic

By

French MPs said criticism of Israel can sometimes amount to antisemitism in a resolution passed by 154 votes against 72 Tuesday. "Criticising the very existence of Israel as a collective composed of Jewish citizens is tantamount to hatred towards the Jewish community," the preamble said. There could still be "free criticism of the Israeli government's policies and positions", it added, amid alarm it could be used to silence Palestinian voices.

Von der Leyen warns on EU budget cuts

The new EU Commission president will tell EU leaders next week that they need to put money behind their pledges for border protection, defence policy and fighting climate change.

Macron spars with US and Turkey over Nato

French president Emmanuel Macron clashed with US president Donald Trump and Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan over Nato, as the future of the alliance begins to fray following Ankara's invasion into north-east Syria in October.

EU agency: 'Europe will not meet 2030 climate goals'

The European Environmental Agency's latest report predicts that Europe will not achieve its 2030 climate and energy targets "without urgent action during the next 10 years". As a result, the social systems of production and consumption must be transformed.

Magazine

A bigger Erasmus budget to favour inclusion

One of the top priorities of the European parliament's committee on culture and education (CULT), chaired by centre-right German MEP Sabine Verheyen, is to triple the Erasmus+ budget to make it more inclusive and accessible.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary blocks Ukraine in Nato over language rights
  2. Lawyer: Czech PM Babis fraud investigation to continue
  3. Commissioners to get weekly geopolitical debrief
  4. Von der Leyen: Malta probe must be independent
  5. Commission president revamps executive think tank
  6. Germany expels two Russian diplomats over murder
  7. Report calls on the EU to strengthen fiscal governance
  8. Global CO2 emissions still rising

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

