Ticker
French MPs say Israel criticism can be antisemitic
By EUobserver
French MPs said criticism of Israel can sometimes amount to antisemitism in a resolution passed by 154 votes against 72 Tuesday. "Criticising the very existence of Israel as a collective composed of Jewish citizens is tantamount to hatred towards the Jewish community," the preamble said. There could still be "free criticism of the Israeli government's policies and positions", it added, amid alarm it could be used to silence Palestinian voices.