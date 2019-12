By EUobserver

Global CO2 emissions edged up 0.6 percent this year compared to 2018 and by 4 percent compared to 2015, when world nations signed the Paris climate accord to slow global warming, according to data from the Global Carbon Project, an academic organisation, Tuesday. EU and US coal demand was falling, but Chinese demand was rising, it said. Strong gas and oil demand, including for ever-popular SUV cars, were also factors.