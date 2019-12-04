Ticker
Report calls on the EU to strengthen fiscal governance
By EUobserver
A report of the European Court of Auditors published on Wednesday concludes that the EU needs to strengthen and better monitor its legal requirements for national budgetary frameworks. It highlights the risk of inconsistency between the European Commission's and independent bodies' assessment of member states compliance with EU fiscal rules. "The EU legal framework governing national budgetary frameworks leaves room for improvement," said Mihails Kozlovs, responsible of the report.