Von der Leyen: Malta probe must be independent
By EUobserver
The new EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she is "concerned" about recent developments in Malta, where investigations into the 2017 murder of a journalist have shaken the government, prompting prime minister Joseph Muscat to announce that he would resign in January. "I expect thorough and independent investigation, free from any political interference. It is crucial that all those responsible are brought to justice," she said.