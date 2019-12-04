By EUobserver

Czech prime Minister Andrej Babis will be investigated further for fraud in a case involving EU funds, reversing an earlier decision, the top Czech state attorney said Wednesday. Babis, a billionaire businessman, had been investigated on suspicion of illegally tapping €2m in EU subsidies before he entered politics. He has denied wrongdoing. The EU Commission had also found in an audit a conflict of interest on Babis, Czech media reported.