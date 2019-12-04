Ticker
Hungary blocks Ukraine in Nato over language rights
By EUobserver
Hungarian foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, pledged on Wednesday that his country would block Ukraine's membership in Nato unless Kiev restores the rights that about 150,000 ethnic Hungarians had before a language law from 2017 put a curb on minorities' access to education in their mother tongues, Reuters writes. "We ask for no extra rights to Hungarians in Transcarpathia [Ukraine], only those rights they had before," said Szijjártó.