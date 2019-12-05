Ticker
France braces for strikes over Macron's pension reform
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron will face one the biggest strikes of his mandate on Thursday as unions organised more than 240 demonstrations. French rail workers, air-traffic controllers, teachers and public sector staff are expected to march across France against the proposed changes to the pension system. About half of the Eurostar trains between Paris and London have been cancelled. Many schools and shops will also be closed.